Just like any other Indian girl, Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar too dreams of her wedding and her latest advertisement for a jewelry brand is a proof.

In the video, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Manushi are seen enjoying a wedding feast when they discuss how boring wedding ceremonies are. Kareena then asks the beauty queen what she expects from her wedding and it takes Manushi into her dream wedding where she dances and celebrates with her friends.

Kareena gets fascinated with her imagination and expresses her keenness for a similar wedding for herself when the Miss World reminds the actress that she is already married.

The Miss World 2017 looks beautiful yet elegant while she manages to steal the limelight from gorgeous Kareena in the video.

This is Manushi's first brand endorsement after she won the beauty pageant. When asked about being compared to Kareena, who is also one of the faces of the brand, the Miss World said she wasn't scared of being compared to the actress.

"There are a lot of expectations when people have already seen actors like Tamannaah Bhatia and Kareena Kapoor Khan. But I think for a girl who is already living up to a lot of expectations, I wasn't really scared. There was more of excitement than nervousness. What Kareena Kapoor Khan has been doing and will keep doing is different than the line of jewellery that I am endorsing for Malabar," IANS quoted the 20-year-old diva as saying.

While Manushi is busying walking the ramp for many ace designers, she is yet to enter the entertainment industry. She had earlier ruled out a Bollywood stint for her but had expressed her desire to work with Aamir Khan. "Bollywood is just something that is not on my mind as of now so I really can't say anything about it," she had said.