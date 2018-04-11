Apart from their fitness regime, actors Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan are also known for their impeccable style. And giving another glance at their amazing sartorial choices the actors looked lovely as they graced the Lokmat Maharashtrian of The Year 2018 event. The event took place, Tuesday, April 10.

The Padman actor looked dashing in all black ensemble teamed with a grey plaid jacket. The actor opted for a black loafer and a watch to finish his look. Check out his look:

The Veere Di Wedding actress wowed all on the red carpet. She looked absolutely stunning and graceful in a Masaba Gupta saree.The actress wore yellow saree with an electric pink border. She paired it with pink high neck blouse with elbow length sleeves. Chandelier earrings and a statement ring took her simple and subtle look notches up. Keeping the makeup simple tying her hair in a simple ponytail the actress finished her look. Check out her fabulous appearance:

Kareena Kapoor Khan was presented with the Power Icon award. Kareena said that she was happy and thankful to all, to receive this award. When quizzed how she deals with little Taimur being so famous, she replied, "Saif & I discuss this often. We feel blessed that our 16-month-old baby brings smiles to so many faces. God is kind."

Akshay Kumar won the Social Influencer award. The actor has done hit movies like Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and PadMan which has given strong social messages to the society. Lokmat Media picked selected his name through online votes that were cast by the 15 eminent jury members and the worldwide Marathi community.

Kareena Kapoor Khan will soon be seen in her upcoming film Veere Di Wedding and Akshay Kumar will soon appear in a sports drama film Gold, this year.