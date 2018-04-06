Miss World Manushi Chhillar has come on a par with Kareena Kapoor Khan with regard to endorsing a jewelry brand, and the young diva said she is not scared of being compared to the popular Bollywood actress.

Manushi has become the brand ambassador for a jewelry brand that is also endorsed by Kareena. This is her first endorsement deal. When asked about the comparisons that will be made between her and Kareena, Manushi said she was more excited than nervous.

"There are a lot of expectations when people have already seen actors like Tamannaah Bhatia and Kareena Kapoor Khan. But I think for a girl who is already living up to a lot of expectations, I wasn't really scared. There was more of excitement than nervousness. What Kareena Kapoor Khan has been doing and will keep doing is different from the line of jewelry that I am endorsing for Malabar," IANS quoted the 20-year-old diva as saying.

Comparisons with a popular and successful actress like Kareena could make any girl who is new to the glamor world nervous, but Manushi seems to be an exception in this case.

There were speculations earlier that she would join Bollywood, but the Haryana-based beauty pageant winner ruled out the possibility.

"Bollywood is just something that is not on my mind as of now, so I really can't say anything about it," she said. However, she also said she would like to feature in an Aamir Khan film.

Some rumors were doing the rounds some time ago about Manushi making her Bollywood debut in Karan Johar's Student of the Year 2. But the filmmaker soon put the rumors to rest by clarifying that there was no truth in them.

"There is no truth to the news yet. I was hosting the show the year she won, so I have met her before and I did see potential in her. I look forward to meeting her. I haven't met her yet after she won the crown for India. But there has been nothing discussed yet," IANS had quoted KJo as saying.