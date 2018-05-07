@sonamkapoor and @anandahuja looking too cute for words! ❤️#SonamKiShaadi #EverydayPhenomenal ✨ Head over to @missmalinibollywood for more pictures of #sonamkimehndi ✨?⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #sonamkapoor #anandahuja #celebrity #celebrities #celeb #famous #celebritystyle #actress #SonamKapoorWedding #star #actor #celebritynews #entertainmentnews #celebrityblogger #bollywood #incredibleindia #photographers_of_india #storiesofindia #indiaclicks #everydayindia #bollywood #bollywoodactress #IndianCinema #Actress #heroine
Celebration Time! Anil Kapoor, Sunita Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor dance at the mehendi ceremony! ?? * * * Check out: Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja dance their heart out at their mehendi ceremony. ? Sonam Ki Mehendi ? ______________________________ • All credits to the photographer/ owner • • Follow: @sonamkapoorwedding ? #sonamkapoor #sonamakapoor #sonamkapoorfan #sonamkapoorfc #sonamkapoorfans #sonamkapoorfashion #sonamkapoorobsessed #anandahuja #rheakapoor #anilkapoor #jhanvikapoor #bollywood #dubai #saudiarabia #lahore #pakistan #mumbai #sonamkishaadi #sonamkapoorwedding #sonamanand #sonamwedsanand #varundhawan #arjunkapoor #karanjohar #sonamkimehndi #everydayphenomenal #happybride #bridetobe #bridestory #mehndi
sisters goal @shanayakapoor02 @khushi05k @janhvikapoor @anshulakapoor at @sonamkapoor #mehndiceremony . . . . . . . . ? follow @bb_breaking. for more updates ? . . . . . #shanayakapoor #khushikapoor #janhvikapoor #anshulakapoor #sonamkapoor #sonamkishaadi #mehndiceremony #doubletap #beauriful #lovely #gorgeous #gorgeousgirl #nice #bb_breaking #amazing #wonderful #love
Handsome Kapoor Brothers arrive for their sister @sonamakapoor's #Mehendi! ♥️? #Instalike #Instafollow #instawedding #wedding #mehendi #sangeet #ceremony #bollywood #actor #actress #SonamKapoor #SonamKapoorWedding #sonamkishadi #SonamAnandWedding #Love #LoveGoals #Couple #CoupleGoals #relationshipGoals #InstaVideo #Video #VideoOfTheDay #VeereDiWedding #arjunkapoor #harshvardhankapoor @harshvardhankapoor @arjunkapoor
Ready for weeding !! @sonamkapoor & #anandahuja Pic @mehandi sagai #sonamkapoor #rommance #king #mehandi Double tap now on pic ❤️❤️ #sonamkapoor #sonamkishaadi #sonamkapoorweeding #arjun #arjunkapoor #kapoor #ranbirkapoor #bollywoodshaadis #ranveersingh #deepikapadukone #deepika #couples #khushi #happy #yaarkishadihai
#sonamanand ??❤❤ #SonamKiShaadi Follow ? @bollywood_on . . . . . . . . . . . . #Instantbollywood #bollywood #sonamkapoor #anandahuja #sikhweddings #sikhweddng #anandkarak #anilkapoor #instantbollywood #bollywood #akashambani #AishwaryaRai #AbhishekBachchan #vogue #dabaangtour #vogueindia #aishwaryarai #missworld #fashion #bollywood_on #bollywoodactress #bollywoodqueen #bollyfashion #indianfashion #womenstyle #womenfashion #aishwaryaraibachchan #EverydayPhenomenal
#Repost @missmalinibollywood (@get_repost) ・・・ @sonamkapoor was all smiles last evening with her friend! ?? #SonamKiShaadi #EverydayPhenomenal ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #sonamkapoor #anandahuja #celebrity #celebrities #celeb #famous #celebritystyle #actress #SonamKapoorWedding #star #actor #celebritynews #entertainmentnews #celebrityblogger #bollywood #photographers_of_india #indiagram #storiesofindia #indiaclicks #everydayindia #bollywood #bollywoodactress #IndianCinema #Actress #heroine
@Regrann from @ebuzztoday - Sisters?? #jhanvikapoor & #khushikapoor look every bit of fashionistas in their @manishmalhotra05 outfits for the mehndi function tonight ?#sonamkishaadi #sonamkapoor #ebuzztoday #love #instagood #follow #photooftheday #followme #picoftheday #igers #instadaily #instamood #instalike #like4like #amazing #fashion #pretty #instapic #beauty #awesome #word #star #starkid
Rani Mukherji at Sonam Kapoor’s Mehendi Function. @sonamkapoor @anilskapoor @anandahuja #ranimukherjee #ranimukherji #rani #sonamkapoorkishaadi #sonamkishaadi #sonamkapoorwedding #sonamkishaadi #sonamkapoor #anandahuja #weddingbells #bigfatindianwedding #sonamkapoormehendi #sonammehendi #bollywoodbubble #instagood #celebspotting #instapic
Bride-to-be is happieee happieeee ❤️❤️ FOLLOW ? @hinti_ask #voompla #bollywood #sonamkapoor #sonam #bridetobe #dulhan #bollywoodstyle #bollywoodfashion #bollywoodactress #mumbaidaily #mumbaidiaries #mumbaiscenes #mumbai #dulhandiaries #dulhanstyle #dulhanmehndi #dulhanmehendi #dulhanbride #desidiva #desistyle #beautifuldulhan #beautifulbrides #delhidiaries #delhiscenes #delhidaily #desigirl #indianactress #bollywoodactresses #bollywoodstylefile
• . a family #kapoor And friends From a party Mehendi? (#sonamkapoor or #anand_ahuja )? ___________________________ صور عائلة #كابور وبعض الأصدقاء من حضور حفلة حنا(#سونام و #اناند)? ... . . . #bollywood #bollywoodmehendi #sonamwedding #wedding #mehendi #mehendy #بوليود #بوليودالعربية #بوليود_بالعربية #بوليود_بالعربيه #بوليود_العربية #بوليود_بالعربي
?? She is a queen ... Despite Being Already In Her Car She Gets Off To Pose For The Media ???? #sonamkimehndi #sonamkishaadi ???????????? • #rani #RaniMukerji #ranimukherjee #ranimukherji #ranimukerjichopra #ranimukherjichopra #ranimukherjeechopra #everydayphenomenal #lovely #gorgeous #india #colombia #latinoamerica #bollywood #bollywoorld #bollywoodqueen #Queen #queenofhearts #queenofbollywood #beautyqueen #beautiful #bollywoodactress #adityachopra #adirachopra #yrf #yrftalent #sonamkapoor #anilkapoor @sonamkapoor @anilskapoor @yrf @yashrajfilmstalent @hichkithefilm ???????
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahjua's wedding functions began with the mehendi ceremony Sunday evening at Anil Kapoor's residence in Mumbai. And thanks to Instagram, we got a sneak peek of the fun-filled mehendi ceremony.
The inside photos and videos of the ceremony show the bride-to-be and the groom-to-be enjoying their special moment along with all the family members, including Anil Kapoor and Sunita, sister Rhea Kapoor, Harshvardhan Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and the extended Kapoor family.
There is one particular video doing the rounds on social media that shows Sonam and Anand dancing to a romantic number and then hugging each other. Other video shows the bride-to-be dancing with the family members, Anil Kapoor posing with Karan Johar and Rani Mukerji, while cousins Jahnvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor enjoying time with family members.
Celebrities including Karan Johar, Kirron Kher, Arjun Kapoor, Kunal Rawal, Boney Kapoor with daughters Janhvi and Khushi, Sanjay Kapoor, Satish Kaushik, Rani Mukerji and David Dhawan attended the ceremony at the Kapoor residence.
The bride-to-be looked the happiest and prettiest and so did the groom-to-be. For the mehendi the couple wore dresses with shades of pink.
After dating for four years, Sonam and Anand will tie the knot May 8 in Mumbai in the presence of family members, relatives and friends. On the same day, they will host a grand reception in Mumbai wherein who's who of Bollywood are expected to attend.
Meanwhile, the Kapoors and Ahujas issued another statement, according to Zee News.
"On behalf of the Kapoor & Ahuja Families, this is to inform all concerned media personnel, that the Mehendi ceremony on the 7th and the wedding on the 8th morning, are an intimate gathering of close friends and family. We request all esteemed members of the media to respect and understand that these are private ceremonies. Also please note that since the functions are taking place at residences, there are police and security concerns. However, rest assured that we will provide you with the relevant information at the right time," the statement reads.
"We have already sent you the red carpet invite for the 8th evening wedding party," the statement reads.
Check out all the inside photos and videos of Sonam's mehendi ceremony below:
@sonamkapoor and @anandahuja looking too cute for words! ❤️#SonamKiShaadi #EverydayPhenomenal ✨ Head over to @missmalinibollywood for more pictures of #sonamkimehndi ✨?⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #sonamkapoor #anandahuja #celebrity #celebrities #celeb #famous #celebritystyle #actress #SonamKapoorWedding #star #actor #celebritynews #entertainmentnews #celebrityblogger #bollywood #incredibleindia #photographers_of_india #storiesofindia #indiaclicks #everydayindia #bollywood #bollywoodactress #IndianCinema #Actress #heroine
Celebration Time! Anil Kapoor, Sunita Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor dance at the mehendi ceremony! ?? * * * Check out: Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja dance their heart out at their mehendi ceremony. ? Sonam Ki Mehendi ? ______________________________ • All credits to the photographer/ owner • • Follow: @sonamkapoorwedding ? #sonamkapoor #sonamakapoor #sonamkapoorfan #sonamkapoorfc #sonamkapoorfans #sonamkapoorfashion #sonamkapoorobsessed #anandahuja #rheakapoor #anilkapoor #jhanvikapoor #bollywood #dubai #saudiarabia #lahore #pakistan #mumbai #sonamkishaadi #sonamkapoorwedding #sonamanand #sonamwedsanand #varundhawan #arjunkapoor #karanjohar #sonamkimehndi #everydayphenomenal #happybride #bridetobe #bridestory #mehndi
sisters goal @shanayakapoor02 @khushi05k @janhvikapoor @anshulakapoor at @sonamkapoor #mehndiceremony . . . . . . . . ? follow @bb_breaking. for more updates ? . . . . . #shanayakapoor #khushikapoor #janhvikapoor #anshulakapoor #sonamkapoor #sonamkishaadi #mehndiceremony #doubletap #beauriful #lovely #gorgeous #gorgeousgirl #nice #bb_breaking #amazing #wonderful #love
Handsome Kapoor Brothers arrive for their sister @sonamakapoor's #Mehendi! ♥️? #Instalike #Instafollow #instawedding #wedding #mehendi #sangeet #ceremony #bollywood #actor #actress #SonamKapoor #SonamKapoorWedding #sonamkishadi #SonamAnandWedding #Love #LoveGoals #Couple #CoupleGoals #relationshipGoals #InstaVideo #Video #VideoOfTheDay #VeereDiWedding #arjunkapoor #harshvardhankapoor @harshvardhankapoor @arjunkapoor
Ready for weeding !! @sonamkapoor & #anandahuja Pic @mehandi sagai #sonamkapoor #rommance #king #mehandi Double tap now on pic ❤️❤️ #sonamkapoor #sonamkishaadi #sonamkapoorweeding #arjun #arjunkapoor #kapoor #ranbirkapoor #bollywoodshaadis #ranveersingh #deepikapadukone #deepika #couples #khushi #happy #yaarkishadihai
#sonamanand ??❤❤ #SonamKiShaadi Follow ? @bollywood_on . . . . . . . . . . . . #Instantbollywood #bollywood #sonamkapoor #anandahuja #sikhweddings #sikhweddng #anandkarak #anilkapoor #instantbollywood #bollywood #akashambani #AishwaryaRai #AbhishekBachchan #vogue #dabaangtour #vogueindia #aishwaryarai #missworld #fashion #bollywood_on #bollywoodactress #bollywoodqueen #bollyfashion #indianfashion #womenstyle #womenfashion #aishwaryaraibachchan #EverydayPhenomenal
#Repost @missmalinibollywood (@get_repost) ・・・ @sonamkapoor was all smiles last evening with her friend! ?? #SonamKiShaadi #EverydayPhenomenal ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #sonamkapoor #anandahuja #celebrity #celebrities #celeb #famous #celebritystyle #actress #SonamKapoorWedding #star #actor #celebritynews #entertainmentnews #celebrityblogger #bollywood #photographers_of_india #indiagram #storiesofindia #indiaclicks #everydayindia #bollywood #bollywoodactress #IndianCinema #Actress #heroine
@Regrann from @ebuzztoday - Sisters?? #jhanvikapoor & #khushikapoor look every bit of fashionistas in their @manishmalhotra05 outfits for the mehndi function tonight ?#sonamkishaadi #sonamkapoor #ebuzztoday #love #instagood #follow #photooftheday #followme #picoftheday #igers #instadaily #instamood #instalike #like4like #amazing #fashion #pretty #instapic #beauty #awesome #word #star #starkid
Rani Mukherji at Sonam Kapoor’s Mehendi Function. @sonamkapoor @anilskapoor @anandahuja #ranimukherjee #ranimukherji #rani #sonamkapoorkishaadi #sonamkishaadi #sonamkapoorwedding #sonamkishaadi #sonamkapoor #anandahuja #weddingbells #bigfatindianwedding #sonamkapoormehendi #sonammehendi #bollywoodbubble #instagood #celebspotting #instapic
Bride-to-be is happieee happieeee ❤️❤️ FOLLOW ? @hinti_ask #voompla #bollywood #sonamkapoor #sonam #bridetobe #dulhan #bollywoodstyle #bollywoodfashion #bollywoodactress #mumbaidaily #mumbaidiaries #mumbaiscenes #mumbai #dulhandiaries #dulhanstyle #dulhanmehndi #dulhanmehendi #dulhanbride #desidiva #desistyle #beautifuldulhan #beautifulbrides #delhidiaries #delhiscenes #delhidaily #desigirl #indianactress #bollywoodactresses #bollywoodstylefile
• . a family #kapoor And friends From a party Mehendi? (#sonamkapoor or #anand_ahuja )? ___________________________ صور عائلة #كابور وبعض الأصدقاء من حضور حفلة حنا(#سونام و #اناند)? ... . . . #bollywood #bollywoodmehendi #sonamwedding #wedding #mehendi #mehendy #بوليود #بوليودالعربية #بوليود_بالعربية #بوليود_بالعربيه #بوليود_العربية #بوليود_بالعربي
?? She is a queen ... Despite Being Already In Her Car She Gets Off To Pose For The Media ???? #sonamkimehndi #sonamkishaadi ???????????? • #rani #RaniMukerji #ranimukherjee #ranimukherji #ranimukerjichopra #ranimukherjichopra #ranimukherjeechopra #everydayphenomenal #lovely #gorgeous #india #colombia #latinoamerica #bollywood #bollywoorld #bollywoodqueen #Queen #queenofhearts #queenofbollywood #beautyqueen #beautiful #bollywoodactress #adityachopra #adirachopra #yrf #yrftalent #sonamkapoor #anilkapoor @sonamkapoor @anilskapoor @yrf @yashrajfilmstalent @hichkithefilm ???????