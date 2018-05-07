Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahjua's wedding functions began with the mehendi ceremony Sunday evening at Anil Kapoor's residence in Mumbai. And thanks to Instagram, we got a sneak peek of the fun-filled mehendi ceremony.

The inside photos and videos of the ceremony show the bride-to-be and the groom-to-be enjoying their special moment along with all the family members, including Anil Kapoor and Sunita, sister Rhea Kapoor, Harshvardhan Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and the extended Kapoor family.

There is one particular video doing the rounds on social media that shows Sonam and Anand dancing to a romantic number and then hugging each other. Other video shows the bride-to-be dancing with the family members, Anil Kapoor posing with Karan Johar and Rani Mukerji, while cousins Jahnvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor enjoying time with family members.

Celebrities including Karan Johar, Kirron Kher, Arjun Kapoor, Kunal Rawal, Boney Kapoor with daughters Janhvi and Khushi, Sanjay Kapoor, Satish Kaushik, Rani Mukerji and David Dhawan attended the ceremony at the Kapoor residence.

The bride-to-be looked the happiest and prettiest and so did the groom-to-be. For the mehendi the couple wore dresses with shades of pink.

After dating for four years, Sonam and Anand will tie the knot May 8 in Mumbai in the presence of family members, relatives and friends. On the same day, they will host a grand reception in Mumbai wherein who's who of Bollywood are expected to attend.

Meanwhile, the Kapoors and Ahujas issued another statement, according to Zee News.

"On behalf of the Kapoor & Ahuja Families, this is to inform all concerned media personnel, that the Mehendi ceremony on the 7th and the wedding on the 8th morning, are an intimate gathering of close friends and family. We request all esteemed members of the media to respect and understand that these are private ceremonies. Also please note that since the functions are taking place at residences, there are police and security concerns. However, rest assured that we will provide you with the relevant information at the right time," the statement reads.

"We have already sent you the red carpet invite for the 8th evening wedding party," the statement reads.

