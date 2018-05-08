Newlyweds Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja arrived for their wedding reception at The Leela in Mumbai. The bride and the groom looked every but stunning, but it was Anand's who stole the limelight.

Sonam looked gorgeous in Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla's designed lehenga dress, while Anand looked dapper in a navy blue bandgala suit. However, it's Anand's sneakers that social media users can't stop talking about.

While a few social media users commented saying that they might want to go for a relaxed look, several asked whether he forgot to wear his footwear for his own reception.

"his feet probably hurt and good for him to say to hell with it , comfort over everything," one user said on Instagram. "Good shoe choice Mr Ahuja," another user commented.

"He was better off going barefoot, than with Nike's. Unless he's got a Nike sponsorship contract that he has to honour," a third user commented.

"Why in the world is he wearing sneakers!?!!?" another user said.

Nevertheless, Anand is not the only one making a statement by wearing sneakers for the wedding functions. Earlier, for the mehendi ceremony, Sonam's sister Rhea Kapoor wore an ivory and gold chikankarilehenga designed by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla and she paired the dress with a pair of white sneakers.

Talking about the reception, the newlyweds arrived at the venue and posed for the paparazzi. There are also reports that Sonam's cousins Arjun Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor, designer Kunal Rawal, Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Sonam's sister – Rhea Kapoor will present a special performance for the newlyweds. They have been rehearsing for this act since past few days and it has been reportedly choreographed by Farah Khan.

Watch the photos and videos of Sonam-Anand from their reception below: