Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are set to tie the knot in a few hours. The couple, who have been secretly dating for a while now, kick-started their wedding celebrations with the mehendi and sangeet on May 7 and are getting married today, May 8.

While all eyes are on the soon-to-be married couple, the Veere Di Wedding actress's cousinsJanhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor are turning heads with their fabulous wedding outfits. The Dhadak actress and her younger sister arrived at the wedding venue in pinks and yellows, oozing the wedding vibes.

Janhvi is attending the wedding wearing a pink lehenga matched with a blue dupatta to go with it. She matched outfits with her father, Boney Kapoor, who was seen wearing a pink kurta for the wedding.

Meanwhile Khushi channeled some summer vibes in a bright lemon-colored lehenga at the wedding. The two sisters limited their jewelry to chokers and maang tikka that complimented their outfit perfectly.

Late actress Sridevi's daughters stunned at the sangeet cum mehandi ceremony as well when they coordinated their outfits to match the theme. Janhvi also got the internet buzzing when a video of her reacting to the kaleerein not falling on her went viral.

A post shared by arab bollywood ? (@dena.salman.925) on May 7, 2018 at 11:40am PDT

Sonam and Anand's fun-filled ceremony saw the family members dancing to the tunes of Sukhbir and Badshah, with Anil Kapoor bringing his Punjabi roots out as soon as the dhols came out. See all the fun videos from the ceremony here.

Meanwhile, check out Janhvi Kapoor's reaction during the kaleerein ceremony in the video here: