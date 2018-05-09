Actress Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's star-studded wedding was on May 8. The wedding was a private Sikh ceremony and took place at Sonam Kapoor's aunt Kavita Singh's heritage Bungalow Rockdale in Bandra, Mumbai. The nuptial was followed by a reception party at The Leela Hotel, Mumbai.

The Dress code for the wedding was Indian traditional and the Bollywood stars on the guest list dressed beautifully.

The décor of the venue was amazing. About the venue, a source revealed to DNA "It happened in the living room itself. There was a puja and then, both Anand and Sonam exchanged their wedding vows."

The interior of the bungalow was decorated with Jasmine flowers. "Along with the flowers, it was British perfumer Jo Malone's first Indian wedding. The fragrance used for the interiors was picked by Sonam herself. She's a huge fan of mogra, so everything was designed according to her taste." the source added.

Sonam's Mehendi and Sangeet took place at the Kapoor's mansion on May 7. The guest list had many famous faces and Sonam Kapoor's best friends and cousins from Bollywood. A lot of photos and videos were shared on the internet and #sonamkishaadi became a trending topic.

A lot of stars from Bollywood like Abhishek Bachchan, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor and others were spotted at the event. The reception was a night of dance, music, and joy. All the stars of Bollywood came together to bless the newly married Sonam and Anand.

Watch all the performances here