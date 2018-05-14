After turning showstoppers for Manish Malhotra's Summer Couture 2018 line in Singapore, Kartik Aaryan and Kareena Kapoor Khan will be seen together in Karan Johar's upcoming film to be produced under his home production banner, Dharma Productions.

Moreover, Kartik will be paired with Sridevi's daughter Janhvi Kapoor who will be making her debut with yet another KJo movie Dhadak that is set to hit the theatres on July 20, this year.

According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, Kartik and Janhvi will be the second lead pair in the upcoming yet-to-be-titled film. While Kareena has been finalised as the lead actress, the hunt for the lead actor opposite her is still on.

Earlier, Sidharth Malhotra was being considered for the role but Karan Johar was reportedly not so keen to zeroing on him for the film as he doesn't find him a good fit with Bebo.

Currently, Sidharth's career is going downhill as he delivered back-to-back debacles in the form of Baar Baar Dekho, A Gentleman, Ittefaq and Aiyaary.

However, KJo, who launched Sidharth in Student Of The Year, is trying hard to get him back on track. The filmmaker recently made a big announcement about his upcoming joint venture with Shabbir Boxwala wherein Sidharth will be seen stepping into the shoes of Kargil war hero Sher Shah Vikram Batra. The movie will be directed by Vishnu Vardhan and has been written by Sandeep Shrivastava.

While it will be interesting to watch Kartik and Janhvi's chemistry on the silver screen for the first time, it remains to be seen who will be paired opposite Kareena in the lead for the untitled film. Let's wait and watch.