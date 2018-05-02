Actress Janhvi Kapoor along with sister Khushi Kapoor and father Boney Kapoor arrived in Delhi to receive the National Film Award on behalf of the late actress Sridevi. The legendary actress, who passed away in February, received her first-ever national award for her performance in Mom.

Sridevi was posthumously awarded Best Actress for the revenge drama Mom, which was her 300th film and last film. And to collect the award, her family members, including daughters and husband, have arrived in the national capital.

National Film Awards, which is India's most prestigious award show, will take place Thursday at Vigyan Bhawan, where President Ram Nath Kovind will give the awards to all the winners.

On April 13, the winners of the 65th National Film Awards were announced. After revealing the names of the winners, filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, who headed the feature film jury, told media, "It was not because of the relationship we shared but because she (Sridevi) was the most deserving candidate for her portrayal in Mom."

Social media users were of the opinion that the actress got a pity award and the jury conferred her with the prestigious award because she died in February. Sridevi's husband and daughters said they were happy about the honor.

"We are overjoyed to know that the jury has conferred the best actor award to Sridevi for her performance in Mom'. It's a very special moment for all of us. She was always a perfectionist and it showed in all the 300 plus films she did," her daughters Jahnvi and Khushi said in a statement.

"She was not just a super actor but a super wife and a super mom. It's time to celebrate her life and her achievements. She is not with us today but her legacy will always live on," the statement added.

Boney Kapoor also thanked the jury for recognizing her work and said, "I just wish she was here today to see this."

Check out the photos of Janhvi, Khushi, and Boney at Delhi airport.