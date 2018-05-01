Preparations for Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding are reportedly underway and in full swing. And if the latest reports are to be believed, Janhvi Kapoor will be seen performing on her mom Sridevi's songs at the Veere Di Wedding's actress' sangeet ceremony.

Buzz is that Jhanvi will be shaking a leg on some of Sridevi's iconic songs like Mere Haathon Mein Nau Nau Chudiyan and Kissi Ke Haath Naa Aayegi Yeh Ladki. Apart from Janhvi, her cousin Arjun Kapoor and Ranveer Singh, who is also related to the Kapoor family, will be seen performing together on Anil Kapoor's popular song My Name Is Lakhan at the ceremony.

While there is no official confirmation on the wedding from the Kapoors, reports suggest that Sonam and Anand will tie the knot on May 7 and 8 at her aunt Kavita Singh's (Sonam's mother Sunita Kapoor's sister) heritage bungalow which is next to Shah Rukh Khan's mansion, Mannat in Bandstand.

When Anil Kapoor was recently asked about daughter Sonam's wedding preparations, he said that the Kapoor family will share everything with the media very soon.

Bollywood choreographer Farah Khan is apparently choreographing the sangeet ceremony and filmmaker Karan Johar will be also seen performing. Sonam's Mehendi ceremony will take place at her Rs 35-crore luxurious duplex apartment in Sunteck Signature Island building at Bandra Kurla Complex which spreads over 7,000 square feet.

Sonam recently spoke about her marriage and said that it is more appealing to her than spending too much money on the wedding which she thinks is all very crass.

"I'd rather have a wedding at home than anywhere else. I think it's important to do all the rituals, but I don't believe in spending all that money, I find it disgusting and very wasteful, and I'm not okay with that at all," Sonam was quoted as saying by The National a few days ago.

Earlier, the couple was planning to get married in Geneva, Switzerland but because Sonam's grand mom can't travel that far, the Kapoor family decided to change the venue and kept it close to their residence.