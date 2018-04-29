Sonam Kapoor's father Anil Kapoor has finally spoken about the rumors surrounding the actress' wedding. However, Anil has neither denied or confirmed Sonam's marriage with Anand Ahuja.

Without divulging much, Sonam's daddy said that he will "share everything at the right time".

"Media has always been with me and my family when we began our careers. We will share everything at the right time. Very soon you all will know. We won't hide these details. You will know why there is lighting outside the house," The Indian Express quoted Anil as saying when asked if the lighting around the Kapoor mansion is due to Sonam's wedding.

A lot of speculations are being made on the Veere Di Wedding actress' marriage. Earlier, Sonam had also talked about her wedding but didn't confirm anything about the rumors.

She had just said that she doesn't believe in the concept of lavish weddings.

"I think the whole idea of a marriage is more appealing to me than a wedding. I think there is too much money spent; it's all very crass, and I would rather give that money away. I'd rather have a wedding at home than anywhere else. I think it's important to do all the rituals, but I don't believe in spending all that money, I find it disgusting and very wasteful, and I'm not okay with that at all," Sonam was quoted as saying by The National.

While the buzz around Sonam and Anand's impending marriage has been very strong, it got more evident with the decorations being made in the Kapoor house. Many reports have even revealed details about the venue and the bride's dress for the big day.

Meanwhile, Sonam has also been busy with the promotions of her upcoming movie Veere Di Wedding that also features Kareena Kapoor Khan, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania. The film is slated to be released on June 1.