Cannes 2018 will mark as a special occasion for Sonam Kapoor. The Veere Di Wedding actress, who is not new to the red carpet of the prestigious film festival, will be marking her eighth appearance at the 71st Cannes Film Festival. However, if the Sonam Kapoor wedding rumors are true, the actress will make her first appearance at the festival post-wedding.

The buzz is high that the actress is set to marry her rumored boyfriend Anand Ahuja in a two-day wedding ceremony to take place on May 7 and 8 in Mumbai. Sonam's Cannes Red Carpet attendance is scheduled to take place on May 14 and 15 wherein she will represent L'oreal Paris with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Deepika Padukone.

If married, Sonam will make an appearance as a married actress at the film festival. And there could be chances that Sonam would not be attending alone. The Bollywood star could follow the footsteps of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and make a grand appearance at the event with Anand Ahuja.

Back in 2007, when Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan tied the knot, the Bachchan bahu attended the film festival looking madly-in-love with her husband as the couple graced the red carpet walking hand-in-hand.

Fans will have to see if Sonam will take the cue and bring back the 2007 memory. Rhea Kapoor will ensure that Sonam is dressed in the best of outfit for the memorable moment.

Preparations for Sonam's special day are underway with daddy Kapoor's house decked up with wedding décor. Photos from Anil Kapoor's house are hinting that it will be a colorful Punjabi wedding. Mumbai Mirror reports that the Neerja actress' wedding celebrations will kick-start with sangeet and mehendi, which will take place at the luxurious hall inside a BKC building.

The wedding will take place as per Hindu traditions at Sunita Kapoor's sister Kavita Singh's heritage bungalow in Bandstand.

The actress refused to confirm or deny the wedding rumors during the launch of Veere Di Wedding trailer by saying, "Everybody will hear everything in all good time. This is not the correct time I have had a very good relationship with the media and we will share all in good time. Thank you so much for keeping your patience."