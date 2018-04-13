Sridevi
Actress Sridevi Kapoor wins best actress award at 65th national awards after her death.Reuters

Sridevi has won her first ever National Award for her performance in Mom. However, many seem to believe that her death prompted the jury panel to confer her with the national award as the celebrated actress never won one when she was alive even after several remarkable performances.  

The complete list of National Awards 2018 is announced, and Sridevi won the Best Actress award for her performance in the critically acclaimed film Mom. Although her performance in Mom was good, it is inarguably not her best.

In a career spanning over four decades, Sridevi had featured in films like Sadma, Gumrah, and English Vinglish among the many other films that saw her versatility as an actor. Many believe her performance in Sadma or for that matter in English Vinglish was much better than in Mom.

Though Sridevi had won hearts with her performances in Hindi and south movies, she was not conferred a National Award when she was alive.

However, the jury decided to honor her with a national award after her demise.

Many people on social media including Twitter said that there are many films in which her performance was better than Mom. The jury's decision to honor her for Mom leaving aside her much glorious years only further cements the doubts if it was just a mark of respect.

However, Sridevi's fans are happy about it and called the honor well deserved.

A few made allegations that since Shekhar Kapur, the chairperson of the central jury panel of the 65th National Film Awards, is close to the Kapoors, Sridevi received the award.

Nonetheless, makers of the move are delighted to know that Sridevi got her first and only national award for the film Mom. "She deserves it. I am really happy, it's a great news for me because it was our film. She had done a fabulous job. We all are missing her now," Hindustan Times quoted director Ravi Udayawar as saying.

Apart from Sridevi, another legendary actor got a posthumous honor at the 65th national award. Vinod Khanna has been given the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. He had died last year.