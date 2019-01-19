Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora may have not admitted to be dating in public but they are often spotted in each other's company. Last night, the lovebirds were seen enjoying a dinner date at a restaurant in Mumbai. But their recent outing brought them under the scanner of the trolls who just couldn't stop fat-shaming Arjun for his weight gain and slut-shamed Malaika for hanging out with a 12-year-old younger actor.

Both Arjun and Malaila, however, avoided getting clicked together and were seen stepping out of the restaurant one after another. While Arjun headed straight towards his car while waving to the paparazzi, Malaika, on the other hand, posed with her friend Karisma Kapoor and her sister Arita Arora but avoided getting clicked with Arjun.

The two must have had a blast last night, but their recent outing didn't go down well with online users. They started trolling Arjun and threw nasty comments on his body weight. They even slammed Malaika for getting divorced from Arbaaz and moving on to Arjun. But more than Malaika, it was Arjun who was at the receiving end of the trolls and criticism.

If reports are to be believed, Arjun and Malaika are reportedly searching for a property in Mumbai to move in together after their impending marriage. Rumours suggest that the two will be getting married this year. However, there is no official confirmation about the same.

While Anil Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor have already welcomed Malaika into the Kapoor family, Boney Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor are not ready to accept her as a part of their family.

Arjun and Malaika often get trolled be it for their age difference or termed as home-breakers by online users for allegedly ruining lives of their loved ones with their romantic affair.

