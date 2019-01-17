Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are currently going headstrong with their relationship and the lovebirds are not shying away from making public appearances together. But their relationship seems to be creating a divide among the entire Kapoor clan. The latest industry grapevine suggests that Sonam Kapoor is really unhappy with her first-cousin Arjun's relationship with Malaika who got separated from Arbaaz Khan last year after filing for divorce.

If reports are to be believed, Sonam has even advised Arjun to enter into wedlock with Malaika and want him to stay away from Arbaaz Khan's ex-wife. Reports also suggest that Sonam is currently sharing cold vibes with Malaika as she doesn't like her always buzzing around Arjun.

While Arjun Kapoor's uncle Anil Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, and sister Janhvi are ready to see him getting married with Malaika supposedly this year, his father Boney Kapoor, sister Anshula Kapoor and Sonam are totally against their marriage. The lovebirds were recently spotted arriving together at Karan Johar's house-party last night. The two were accompanied by Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor among others.

A couple of years ago, it was reported that Malaika had too many drinks at Manish Malhotra's 50th birthday bash and was in high spirits. Sonam Kapoor, who was also present at the party, reportedly had extended a helping hand to Malaika but the latter was in no mood to listen to anybody and asked her to back off in on uncertain terms. The incident had left Sonam with an unpleasant experience with Malaika which seems to have left a long-lasting impact on her.

"Sonam tried to hold Malaika, but Malaika told her in no uncertain terms to back off. Malaika was in mood to listen to anybody. She told Sonam that she will manage her own self. At this point, Karan Johar (who had hosted the party) and Manish came forward and took Malaika inside," a source was quoted as saying by Spotboye back then.

Meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor's uncle Anil Kapoor has already accepted Malaika into the Kapoor family. The madly in love couple recently were seen jelling with the Kapoor family at Anil Kapoor's 62nd birthday on December 24 and it looks like Kapoor has given his nod to their relationship.

It remains to be seen if Arjun and Malaika will be able to culminate their relationship into marriage or not in the days to come.