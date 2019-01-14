Trust trolls to turn the most endearing celebrity moments into a pool of trash and nasty comments and they never disappoint. And surprisingly, Malaika Arora, who has always been known for her impeccable fashion sense and sartorial choices, seems to be at the receiving end of them, more often than not.

While trolls bombard Malaika's timeline with their insensitive comments whenever the diva makes a fashion statement, they didn't spare her even when Arora chose to go all desi. Draped in a red saree, Malaika looked every bit of a vision in her latest Instagram post. However, the virtual army poured mean comments on her picture.

While few asked whether she was preparing to tie the knot with half-aged Arjun Kapoor, there were many who called her aunty.

Before Malaika Arora became an Instagram sensation and a dancing diva, the MTV VJ had made heads turn with her beauty and grace in the music album – Gur Naal Ishq Mitha. The diva recently shared the music album reminiscing her past days. Arora wrote, "#throwbackthursday to my first video I did n Wat an awesome track #gudnaalishqmitha #jasarora#redheels#punjabisongsrock#18yrsback" (sic).

Many celebs like Pulkit Samrat, Rhea Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor and Farah Khan reacted to the video and complimented her on her dancing skills.

On the personal front, after entering into Arora's life, Arjun Kapoor seems to have found his way into the hearts of all her close friends – Amrita Arora, Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor. And not just that, even the extended Kapoor family seems to have accepted their relationship as well with the duo being invited to their parties every now and then.

Meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are likely to tie the knot in April with a very close set of friends and family members. As per reports, the duo wants to settle down and will host a lavish reception for industry friends later.