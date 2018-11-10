Ever since his foray into the industry, Arjun Kapoor has been making news for his closeness to his female contemporaries and rumoured affairs. From dating Salman Khan's sister, Arpita Khan, to dating his sister-in-law, Malaika Arora; Arjun has had a long list of influential women in his life. Let's take a look.

Arpita Khan Sharma: Salman Khan's youngest sister, Arpita, was reportedly in a relationship with Arjun Kapoor and the duo dated for over two years. Talking about his relationship, Arjun had once said, "My first and only serious relationship so far was with Arpita Khan. We started seeing each other when I was 18 and it lasted for two years. I was also already attached to Salman bhai, but it was during the shooting of 'Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya' that our relationship started. I was scared of Salman bhai and went and told him and the entire family as I wanted them to know from me first. They were very kind about it. He was taken aback, but he respects people and relationships. In fact, he was partial in that relationship where he would always take my side."

Anushka Sharma: Though it could never be established whether the duo dated or not, but, Arjun's fondness and love for Anushka was not hidden from anyone in the industry. Several times, while sipping coffee with Karan Jojar on his couch, Arjun had openly expressed his desire to marry Anushka. The duo was even seen together at cinema halls and coffee shops but never admitted to anything.

Sonakshi Sinha: The fact that Arjun Kapoor dated Sonakshi Sinha has been Bollwyood's worst kept secrets. Not only did the two dated for a while, but also had an ugly showdown while breaking up as per the reports. In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Arjun spilled the beans on his failed relationship with her. He said, "Some equations last. Others don't go beyond the making of a film because after it is over, people go their separate ways. I am still really fond of her as an individual. Unfortunately, it is always made to seem like we do not acknowledge each other at parties, which is not the case. We always make it a point to greet each other. There is no pressure on either of us to maintain an equation beyond a certain amount of time."

Athiya Shetty: Soon after her debut, Athiya Shetty and Arjun Kapoor could be spotted in the public eye together quite often. However, none of them ever acknowledged anything. Arjun had once said, "She (Athiya) is my sister's friend. People forget that you can have friends in the industry and that it is a normal thing. I have known her for many years. I dont understand why there is (a) sudden speculation. But it is embarrassing to get linked to someone you have known for a long time. She (Athiya) is a sweet girl. The media saw us (Athiya and I) together at a party, so it all started (dating rumours). It is part and parcel of the film industry. The speculation is normal. I am getting used to it as that it is how things happen."

Malaika Arora: Now, we don't need tell more about what's brewing between the hot-shot star and Kapoor scion, Arjun. If the reports are anything to go by, so serious the duo is in their relationship that they might tie the knot early next year.