Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are currently hitting headlines for their relationship and impending marriage which will reportedly take place this year. It was also reported that Salman Khan is apparently very upset with the news of Arjun and Malaika getting married soon and reportedly decided to ban Arjun and his father Boney Kapoor from entering his home. It is also being said that Malaika and Arjun are currently looking for a plush apartment in Mumbai to move in together after marriage. But it looks like Malaika is really not happy with the information of her personal life getting leaked and being put out in public domain.

If a report in Spotboye is to be believed, Malaika recently suspected her driver Mukesh of leaking her private information to his brother Babloo about her relationship with Arjun Kapoor. Mukesh along with his brother Babloo were hired as drivers by Arbaaz Khan when the latter was still married to Malaika. While Mukesh was in charge of Malaika's car, Babloo was driving for Arbaaz. The two drivers continued working as drivers for Malaika and Arbaaz even after they got separated from each other.

It is being said that Malaika has blasted Mukesh left, right and center and strictly warned him to stop leaking information about her private life to his brother Babloo who is working for Arbaaz Khan. She reportedly got to know that the current topic of discussion in Salman Khan's family is about her impending marriage with Arjun Kapoor.

While Arjun Kapoor's uncle Anil Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, and sister Janhvi are ready to see him getting married with Malaika, his father Boney Kapoor, sister Anshula Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor are strictly against his decision.

Sonam has even advised Arjun to not enter into wedlock with Malaika and want him to stay away from Arbaaz Khan's ex-wife. Reports also suggest that Sonam is currently sharing cold vibes with Malaika as she doesn't like her always buzzing around Arjun.

It remains to be seen if Arjun and Malaika will be able to culminate their relationship into marriage or not in the days to come.