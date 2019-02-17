There's no doubt that even at the age of 45, Malaika Arora has been oozing hotness and many often wonder how does she manages to keep herself so fit and lean without losing her everyday glow. And yet again, the Bollywood's sexiest diva treated her fans with her yet another captivating look while she was enjoying her Sunday to the fullest.

Giving a glimpse into her happy Sunday, Malaika shared a blissful picture where she was seen posing for a photograph looking into the camera lens. And as her affair with Arjun Kapoor has no longer remained a secret, her fans started wondering if Arjun was the reason behind her immense happiness.

A couple of days ago, Arjun Kapoor, who said he was quite envy of his Gunday co-stars Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra who recently got married, claimed that he is single in his Instagram post. However, his post was not enough to convince his fans about his single status.

They started tagging Malaika Arora on his Instagram post while commenting, "You are not single. You have a Valentine." A few days ago, when Malaika was asked about her Valentine's Day plans in this season of love, she couldn't stop blushing while answering the question.

As her cheeks turned all red, Malaika had said, "Love shouldn't be celebrated on one day, it should be celebrated all year around because that's the power of love."

Well, Arjun and Malaika may have never accepted their relationship or even spoken about it in public, but their late night outings and partying with Malaika's girl gang and the members of the Kapoor family, speaks a thousand words.

Meanwhile, reports suggest that Malaika and Arjun are all set to enter into wedlock. While Arjun Kapoor's uncle Anil Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, and sister Janhvi are ready to see him getting married with Malaika, his father Boney Kapoor, sister Anshula Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor are strictly against his decision.