If there is one Bollywood affair that can never be forgotten with time, is of Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai, who had their own share of romance, bitter breakup and mental turmoil caused by their difficult decisions. The two had became one of the most talked about couple in the industry be it when they used to paint the town red with their unmatched romance or for their controversial breakup that had left a lasting impression not only on their hearts and minds but also on their millions of fans' as well.

And among many controversial incidents between the lovebirds, there is one such incident, which is still etched in our minds like a seashell in the seashore, is the time when Salman Khan's younger brother Sohail Khan had lambasted Aishwarya Rai for never acknowledging her relationship that made Salman feel insecure and destroyed his life.

After breaking up with Salman in 2001, Aishwarya had sent ripples in the industry with her mind-boggling statements about how at times Salman used to get physical with her and how he would call her and talk rubbish even after parting ways. She had further said that how Salman had suspected her of having affairs with her co-stars from Abhishek Bachchan to Shah Rukh Khan. She also claimed that Salman had cheated on her when they were in a relationship.

"I stood by him enduring his alcoholic misbehaviour in its worst phases and in turn I was at the receiving end of his abuse (verbal, physical and emotional), infidelity and indignity. That is why like any other self-respecting woman I ended my relationship with him," Aishwarya had said in an old interview.

Her controversial statements about Salman Khan's apparent passive-aggressive nature irked his younger brother Sohail Khan to such an extent that he lashed out at Aishwarya for washing her dirty linen in public.

"Now she (Aishwarya Rai) weeps in public. When she was going around with him, when she used to visit our home so often like part of the family, did she ever acknowledge the relationship? She never did. That made Salman feel insecure. He wanted to know how much she wanted him. She would never let him be sure of that," Sohail had spoken to the media post Aishwarya's shocking revelations about Salman.

Sohail had also taken a potshot at Aishwarya for her affair with Vivek Oberoi by saying, "Aishwarya Rai was in constant touch with Salman till recently on the mobile and that's what upset Vivek."

Later, Salman too had denied beating up Aishwarya at any point of time during their courtship.

"No. I have never beaten her. Anyone can beat me up. Any fighter here on the sets can thrash me. That is why people are not scared of me. I do get emotional. Then I hurt myself. I have banged my head against the wall; I have hurt myself all over. I cannot hurt anyone else," Salman had said back then.

Well, love can be painful sometimes and would never let you heal from the wounds that caused it.