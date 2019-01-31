Former Indian captain Mohd Azharuddin and his love-life with model-turned-actress Sangeeta Bijlani remained under the spotlight for a very long time. The fact that Sangeeta Bijlani had left superstar Salman Khan and was finding solace in the cricketer was too much for many to digest.

It was reported that after dating for a long period, Sangeeta Bijlani and Salman Khan were all set to tie the knot in 1994 but owing to his adultery and non-committal attitude, Sangeeta called off the wedding a few days before the function.

As per a report in India.com, Sangeeta had caught Salman Khan red-handed with Somy Ali. Not willing to listen to any of the convincing, Bijlani called off the wedding with a heavy heart.

It was during the same phase that Sangeeta Bijlani and Mohd Azharuddin came together for an ad shoot. While Sangeeta had been told that Azhar is a man of very few words, when they met, something in them triggered and the duo got along like a house on fire.

Events and parties kept making them face each other again and again and soon love blossomed. Since both were prolific names in their respective fields, their proximity garnered a lot of curiosity and limelight.

Azharuddin was already married to Naureen and had two kids - Mohammad Asaduddin and Mohammad Ayazuddin when he started getting close to Sangeeta Bijlani. Azharuddin was sure about spending the rest of his life with Bijlani and broke the news to Naureen, who parted ways after receiving heavy alimony.

Sangeeta and Azhar tied the knot soon after and stayed together for almost 14 years. However, cracks started developing in their relationship towards the later years of their marriage and the duo amicably decided to part ways.