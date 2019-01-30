Relationships between cricketers and Bollywood celebs have always interested the masses. Be it the the love affair of Sofia Hayat with Rohit Sharma, Ravi Shastri and Amrita Singh, MS Dhoni and Deepika Padukone or Sourav Ganguly and Nagma.

The speculations of cricketing legend Sourav Ganguly being more than just good friends with southern talent Nagma had grabbed many headlines. The duo never hesitated in getting clicked or being spotted together. But, right when the industry and the cricket world was expecting the two to take the next step step into their relationship, the duo called it off.

In 2003, two years after the couple had called it quits, Nagma acknowledged her relationship with Dada. As per a filmibeat report, talking to a leading magazine, Nagma had said, "Whatever one says, nobody has denied anything. As long as there is no denial of each other's existence in each other's life, any person can say anything they want."

The report also states that Nagma and Sourav's emotional attachment with her were blamed for Ganguly's poor performance in several matches during that phase. Nagma was being called out for affecting Ganguly's career and the mudslinging only made them miserable. As a result, the duo decided to mutually part ways keeping in mind the bigger interest and the bigger picture.

Talking about their separation, Nagma had said, "When it becomes too much, it starts affecting the interest of one another. Then slowly, though you're supposed to bring happiness to a person's life, you bring misery. Then it's in the best interests to move on."

Nagma and Sourav's romantic relationship remained a hot topic of discussion for many years even after they broke up. Despite the duo parting ways, none of them ever spoke negatively about each other and always had high regards for each other's work.