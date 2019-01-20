Over the years, Bollywood has given us many controversies, many love stories and many heartbreaks. One such love triangle and controversy, that will remain forever etched in our memories is the time when after being threatened by Salman Khan to stay away from Aishwarya Rai, Vivek Oberoi held a press conference to tell the media what was happening with him.

Though, years later, Vivek regretted his decision and even tried to mend the bridge formed between him and Salman, but to no avail. Even his relationship with Aishwarya Rai went kaput after the entire episode.

In an interview with Farah Khan, titled – Tere Mere Beech Mein – Vivek spilled the beans on the entire controversy.

Talking about calling the press conference, Vivek said he realised that he had made the mistake as soon as he sat in front of the media people for the press conference. He realised that he should have handled it man-to-man and not this way. He also stressed on the fact that his close friend, Sohail Khan, had indeed asked him to wait so he could intervene and solve the matter. But Vivek acted instinctively and was outcasted overnight after the episode.

On being asked by Farah, whether the person for whom Vivek all of this ever thanked him or appreciated him for this, Vivek said, "Nahi hua." He added that he was in fact told later that he shouldn't have done this and was labelled 'immature'. Oberoi also said that Tupperware, which makes plastic wares, the amount of plastic they have, much more than that we have in Bollywood. He said, "sab hain yahan pe, plastic smile, plastic heart, sab."

Well, after all these years, all we can say is, all is well that ends well.