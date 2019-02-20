A couple of months ago, it was reported that Boney Kapoor was finding it difficult to accept Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora's relationship considering her past connection with Salman Khan and family whom the filmmaker is close to. It was being said that Arjun had left it to his uncle Anil Kapoor to have a word with his father to come to terms with his relationship with Malaika. And it feels like Malaika is trying her every bit to gain Boney's approval.

Malaika was recently spotted in Mumbai wearing a grey coloured full sleeves thigh-length T-shirt dress which had Mr India movie (produced by Boney Kapoor) artwork featuring Sridevi printed on it. It would also be exciting for their fans to know that the dress belongs to Rheson, the fashion line founded by Sonam Kapoor and sister Rhea Kapoor who are Arjun Kapoor's cousins.

Certainly, it could've been just a coincidence that she stepped out wearing the particular clothing or that she just happens to be in love with the brand. However, Malaika's close association with the Kapoor family makes us feel that there's could something more to the story and just a mere coincidence.

On Sunday afternoon, Arjun was spotted on a lunch date with Malaika and her 16-year-old son Arhaan Khan. And the couple didn't shy away from the paparazzi and happily waved at them when the shutterbugs began clicking their photographs making a statement.

When Malaika recently appeared on Kareena Kapoor Khan's chat show What Women Want, the diva opened up why she called for a divorce with Arbaaz Khan and how her son Arhaan reacted on it.

"For me, happiness is most important. Even if it means I have to take such a major decision in life. We eventually did think about a lot of things and weighed every single pro and con. And then we decided, it's better off that we move our separate ways because we'd just be better people. Because we were two people in a situation making each other extremely unhappy which was impacting everybody else's life around us. Even a night before I was getting divorced I had my family sit with me and ask me yet again, 'are you sure?' 'are you 100% sure about your decision?' I think that was something I heard all along and rightly so. I think these are the people who worry and care so they will definitely say that," Malaika said.

Talking about Arhaan's reaction to his parents' divorce, Malaika said, "I would rather see my child in a happy environment than being in an environment that is completely disruptive. I think with time, my child is far more accepting and flourishing. And he can see that we both as individuals are far more happy."

A source close to the Kapoor family had earlier told Bollywood Hungama about Arjun seeking for family's approval to his relationship with Malaika, "Perhaps 'approval' is not the right word. Neither is the couple seeking nor is Anil entitled to give his approval. Acceptance is more like it. Anil being more a buddy to Arjun than an uncle asked Arjun straightaway about the relationship. Arjun who is far more relaxed with Anil than with his own father Boney Kapoor has confided in Anil about how serious he is about his relationship with Malaika. As far as Anil is concerned Malaika is now part of the family."