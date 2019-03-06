Estranged couple Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora ended their 18-year-old marriage in 2016 and were granted divorce by the Bandra Family Court in May 2017. The two have now moved on in life and found love again in their respective partners. While Arbaaz is currently dating Giorgia Andriani, Malaika is getting along with Arjun Kapoor pretty well.

Both Arbaaz and Malaika get trolled for dating younger people but this time around, social media users accepted Arbaaz and Giorgia as a couple when they saw their pictures on the internet.

Arbaaz will be turning host for his upcoming digital series titled Pinch in which celebrities like Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sonakshi Sinha will be seen discussing about the ghosts of social media and how they deal with trolling. After launching his new chat show, Arbaaz was spotted with his lady love Giorgia by the paparazzi and they looked beautiful together.

As soon as their pictures surfaced online, people started comparing Giorgia with Arbaaz's ex-wife Malaika. One of them said that Giorgia is a better match for Arbaaz than Malaika, while another user couldn't believe such a gem will fall into the actor's kitty.

One user tried to troll Arbaaz for leaving Malaika for Giorgia but the user was shut down by another user clarifying that it was Malaika who left Arbaaz and the latter has now moved on from his bitter separation.

And not just his fans but Malaika Arora apparently has also given her nod to Arbaaz and Giorgia's relationship and have also met her on several occassions. In fact, Malaika's sister Amrita Arora too has been spotted bonding well with Giorgia and doesn't mind her dating her former brother-in-law.

Meanwhile, amid Arjun-Malaika's wedding rumours, the lovebirds were seen posing for a family photograph which was uploaded by Sonam Kapoor on her Instagram stories section. The picture featured 'happy couples' (in Sonam's words) - Arjun and Malaika, Sonam and husband Anand Ahuja, Rhea Kapoor and boyfriend Karan Boolani. It was taken when they attended Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's pre-wedding bash in Switzerland.

The said picture squashed the earlier reports of a bad blood between Sonam Kapoor and Malaika Arora and Sonam not approving of Arjun-Malaika's relationship. Take a look.