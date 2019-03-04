The rumours of an alleged affair between Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor has kept making the rounds for a while now. In fact, when Malaika and Arbaaz Khan parted ways, Arjun Kapoor was cited as the reason behind their split. Time and again, Arjun clarified that since he had been launched by Salman Khan and considers him his mentor, and doing something like this would be shocking.

However, the word finally got out and the couple decided not to hide it anymore. Both Arjun and Malaika have not only been spotted together at various events but also have made it public through their social media handles.

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora and her son, Arhaan, were recently spotted having lunch together. And soon, the news of the couple getting ready to tie the knot in a private Christian wedding ceremony sometime in April started making the rounds. There were speculations of the couple willing to invite just close family members and a few special friends considering the circumstances they would be getting married in.

However, amidst all this, another piece of news has taken us a bit off-guard. As per a report, Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan have been approached to be back together. Now, before you jump the gun, let us tell you, it's not in real-life but in reel-life.

As per a report in Amar Ujala, the makers want to have Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan as the judges on the latest season of Nach-Baliye. The makers apparently want to cash in on the buzz created around them and thus have approached the two. Now, whether or not, the duo would be ready to take the judge's spot together, remains a million-dollar question.

This season of Nach Baliye is coming up with some fabulous names as contestants and is definitely expected to garner a lot of buzz.