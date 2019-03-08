Kapil Sharma is not a new name to controversies. From his social media tweets to public statements, there have been several instances where the king of comedy has landed in a legal soup. Though Sharma keeps joking about some of those issues time and again on his show, he has never really been open about them on a serious note.

Kapil Sharma recently graced Arbaaz Khan's chat show Quick Heal Pinch, where he went onto make such startling revelations. Talking about his tweet to PM Modi, Kapil said: "Koi subah uthkar 5 baje PM ko tweet karta hai to seedhi se baat hai, ya to wo bahut dukhi hai ya to usne sharab pee rakhi hai."

In 2016, Kapil Sharma had tweeted to Modi, "I am paying 15 cr income tax from last 5 year n still i have to pay 5 lacs bribe to BMC office for making my office." His next tweet was also directed at the PM, he wrote: "Yeh hain aapke achhe din ? @narendramodi"

The show which would air on YouTube will focus on celebs, their social media interactions, trolls and trolling. At a recently held conference, Arbaaz had opened about the show. On being asked if he would invite Malaika on his chat show, he refrained from talking about it yet again. "I don't want to make any random and stray comments. Different opinions prevail, let's see how it works,"

There were rumours of the couple judging Nach Baliye together. On which, Khan said, "That's an interesting question. Let's just keep that a secret. I don't wish to answer that right now."

Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha and Sunny Leone are some of the celebs who would be seen on the show.