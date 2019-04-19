This week's TRP report has brought in a fresh wave of changes and updates. Many expected shows have done well and there are many unexpected surprises in the box too. The TRP report is particularly good for Kapil Sharma and his show as the high-on entertainment laughter show has jumped up once again.

As per a report in Pinkvilla, Kumkum Bhagya has grabbed the top spot for the second consecutive week and there seems to be no stopping the show it has reached a very interesting angle. Following Kumkum Bhagya with a narrow margin is Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala at the second spot. Naagin 3, after ruling the charts for months, has now dropped down to the third spot this week.

A big respite for the Kapil Sharma Show as it has landed at the fourth spot, a good jump from the fifth position last week. With a little drop in the ratings, Kundali Bhagya has grabbed the fifth spot followed by Kasautii Zindagii Kay at the sixth spot. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has managed to land itself at the seventh spot.

Super Dancer Chapter 3, which has seen some unforgettable dance performances this weekend, is at the eighth position this week followed by Tujhse Hai Raabta at the ninth spot. Last but not the least, we have Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke at the tenth spot.

In the last few months, the Kapil Sharma Show has seen many ups and downs. While the show couldn't manage to stick to one particular rank, it has been through its fair share of controversies too. Navjot Singh Sidhu's exit from the show is also said to have affected the TRPs. However, Sidhu is expected to be back on the show post the Lok Sabha elections. Salman Khan is also co-producing the show this year along with Kapil Sharma.