The Kapil Sharma Show, which has seen many ups and downs in the last few weeks, has finally claimed the numero uno position for the 16th week in the TRP chart. The comedy show took a big jump after airing two back-to-back episodes which featured veteran Bollywood villains and the family members of the legendary singer Kishore Kumar last weekend.

With 5940 impressions, The Kapil Sharma Show has once again become the number one show on Indian television, according to the BARC report. The 2nd position was secured by Kumkum Bhagya with 5757 impressions followed Super Dancer Chapter 3 on the third spot with 5616 impressions.

Kulfi Kumar Bajewala took the fourth spot with 5459 impressions while Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai cemented its foot on the 5th position with 5424 impressions.

Last week, The Kapil Sharma Show showed some reforms in their approach where the guests were given maximum time to share some of their untold stories and trivia about them. Even Archana Puran Singh participated in the discussion and shared some of her own related stories as well which somehow has brought respite to the show.

Other cast of the Kapil Sharma show like Krushna Abhishek, Chandan Prabhakar, Sumona Chakraborty, Kiku Sharda and Rochelle Rao have been contributing to the laughter with their slaptick comedy.