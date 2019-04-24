The ugly war between friends-turned-foes - Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover - is no secret to anyone. The two comedians fell apart after their infamous mid-air brawl in 2017 and they decided to go separate ways. But it looks like Kapil and Sunil will soon be coming back together on The Kapil Sharma Show in June this year.

Sunil Grover is currently gearing up for the release of his much-awaited film Bharat and Salman Khan, who is also the producer of The Kapil Sharma Show, is likely to bring Sunil along with him on the show to promote their upcoming film in June.

Salman has been trying to bring Sunil and Kapil together for a long time. Last month, Kapil and Sunil had come under same roof at Sohail Khan's house party. According to reports, the two did greet each other but kept distance. And by the time Salman had gone to greet Sunil, Kapil had left the venue. But it looks like Salman has finally been able to convince Sunil to share stage with Kapil on the show.

Earlier, Kapil had spoken about Sunil's return to The Kapil Sharma Show and said that he had met him and had discussed the concept of the show with him. He also said that as soon as Sunil gets away with his commitments, he will join the show.

It now remains to be seen how Kapil and Sunil will react when they will be brought face-to-face with one another on the show.