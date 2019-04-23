One friendship in B-town which has stood the test of time and can most certainly be called the strongest bond in the industry is the friendship between Karan Johar and Kajol. So, it was natural to see the incredible camaraderie KJo and Kajol share when the duo graced the Kapil Sharma Show as guests.

KJo was at his candid best throughout the show as Kajol laughed incredibly hard at all the jokes and comments he made. While Kajol painted the town pink in her pink Zara pantsuit, KJo opted for his trademark printed jacket and statement glasses.

In an interesting segment on the show, KJo was asked to assign cabinets to some of the stars of the industry. Johar assigned Health Ministry to Akshay Kumar calling him the fittest person in the industry and assigned the Ministry of Social Media to Varun Dhawan stating that he doesn't let his PR team handle his social media and does it himself. He also cheekily added that he can make out that Varun manages his own account due to all the grammatical errors.

However, as per a Mumbai Mirror report, the most interesting one was the Minister of Gossip Affairs, which Karan assigned to Kareena Kapoor. He added that Kareena calls up her PR team every morning to get the day's gossip and then calls Karan to confirm them. He also added that if they feel that the gossip should be spread, they inform about it to Ranbir who then makes sure it is broadcasted.

As per a DNA report, Kapil had been trying to bring Kajol and Karan together for a long time. But, owing to Karan's busy schedule throughout the promotions of Kalank and Kajol's vacation to Singapore the shoot unable to take place.