Salman Khan in and as Bharat is back on the silver screen to tell yet another electrifying journey of a man who has dedicated his life to the nation. The much-awaited trailer of Bharat has been released online and it wouldn't be wrong to say that it has blockbuster written all over it.

The 3-minute-11-seconds trailer is filled with high-flying stunts, breathtaking visuals and dramatic background score which keeps you glued to your seats. It showcases Salman Khan donning multiple avatars like never before and acing all of it to the T. Making a stunning entrance in her retro avatar, Disha Patani looks no less than a goddess when she walks the ramp sporting short hair in a shimmery outfit.

Katrina Kaif is seen sporting a deglamorous look in the film where she is seen playing the role of a government officer who wins the heart with her witty responses. With this role, there's no harm in saying that Katrina has pushed the envelope in terms of her acting skills this time around. We also get a glimpse of Salman and Katrina walking down the aisle and taking their wedding vows according to Christian ceremony.

Sunil Grover, who plays Salman's companion, is looking impressive and it will interesting to see how his character will shape up in the film considering his short presence in the trailer. Other actors like Jackie Shroff, who plays Salman's onscreen father, and Sonali Kulkarni, have also left an impression with their short glimpses. We also get to see Nora Fatehi in a sizzling avatar who will be seen matching steps with Salman in a dance number.

Director Ali Abbas Zafar once again has managed to surprise us by turning Bharat into a visual delight for viewers with his signature close-up and wide shots. From bringing back alive the pre-independence era to evolution of the 20th century, Ali has hit the bullseye. All the characters in the movie seems to be having a substantial role and may stand out in their own performances when the movie will hit theatres on this Eid on June 5, 2019.

Watch the trailer here.