Salman Khan's Bharat is all set to be released this Eid and is expected to have a record-breaking opening at the box office. However, there is a major setback for the film's first day business.

Bharat is slated to hit the screens on June 5. It is going to be released on the holiday of Eid, and hence, it is expected to hit bumper opening numbers at the box office. But June 5 is also the day of India's opening game in the World Cup.

Team India is going to face South Africa on June 5 for its first match of this World Cup. The match is going to start at 3 pm and will continue till around 11 pm. This implies that the match will run from afternoon till the night shows, which might prove to be a major setback for the opening day business of the movie Bharat.

Moreover, it being India's first match of the World Cup, the excitement level of people is expected to be more for the match than the film. Although die-hard Salman fans may choose to watch the movie first-day-first-show, regular movie-goers may opt for the cricket match, and choose to watch the film over the weekend.

Cricket World Cup is undoubtedly a massive thing in India, and it can certainly affect the first day box office collection of Bharat to a massive extent.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bharat is one of the most awaited films of this year. The makers of the movie have been raising the curiosity level by releasing various posters, giving glimpses of the superstar's various avatars in the film.

Starring Katrina Kaif as Salman's onscreen love interest, the film is apparently set on the backdrop of India-Pakistan relationship. Fans are now eagerly waiting for the trailer of Bharat, which will be coming out soon.