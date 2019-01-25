Salman Khan in Bharat

The start of the weekend couldn't get any better Salman Khan guaranteeing another firecracker blockbuster in and as Bharat. Ever since the teaser of Salman Khan's most awaited film of the year – Bharat – has been released, social media has been flooded with the excitement of the fans on the film.

From being a small child left during partition, to a navy officer, to a person from the circus; Salman Khan has already given us a glimpse into the number of shades he would be seen in the film. Salman's reasoning behind why his name is 'Bharat' which doesn't need any surname is expected to grab many whistles and thunderous applause.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film has a stellar starcast comprising of Katrina Kaif, Sunil Grover, Disha Patani and many more. The film is slated for a grand release this Eid.

#BharatKaTeaser has already started trending on Twitter. Let's take a look at how Bollywood and fans have reacted to the teaser launch.