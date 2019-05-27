Chandan Prabhakar of The Kapil Sharma Show on Sunday decided to leave the comedy show after getting insulted and humiliated by his friends Kapil Sharma and Krushna Abhishek in front of their guests.

On Sunday's episode, Chandan, who plays the role of Chandu chaiwala in the show, made a stunning entry sporting a weird colourful look to entertain the show's guests and veteran artists Usha Uthup and Sudesh Bhosle along with the audience. But Kapil kept mocking him and called him the biggest mistake of the show.

Soon Krushna Abhishek made an entrance with a dance sequence and eventually started taking potshots at Chandan for cracking lame jokes. At one point, Krushna even ridiculed Chandan saying that nobody laughed on his joke to which Chandan gave a befitting reply in front of everyone. But that wasn't good enough.

Krushna again brutally insulted him after which Chandan took out his frustration and shouted, "I'm not coming to the show ever again." And within a second, Kapil faced the audience and said, "Do watch the Kapil Sharma Show next week because he (Chandan) won't be there."

A vulnerable Chandan then quickly took out his phone and called another channel asking for some work with them and angrily left the stage saying that he won't be coming back again on the show.

And before you could jump to conclusion, let us tell you that the entire fiasco was scripted for the show and brought into play basically to entertain the viewers. And it definitely served its purpose, isn't it?