There's no denying the fact that despite all the controversies, the Kapil Sharma Show, remains one of the most viewed and loved shows on the Indian television. Not only does the show guarantee a laugh riot but is also one of those rare shows which can be watched with the entire family. Each and every character in the show brings out lighter, funny moments and have their own USP.

No wonder we were all left amused when Chandan Prabhakar, who plays the role of Chandu Chaiwala, was missing in the last few episodes. It is the honesty and simplicity of this character which we all loved and his absence did make us wonder if everything's fine between him and the makers of the show.

And it seems not just us, fans all over were missing him on the show. On Mahashivratri, when the actor took to Instagram to wish his fans, a fan asked him about his return on the show. The fan wrote, "Happy mahashivratri pyare Chandan ji. You are a legend and no one can ever beat you. I love the way you are, the way you make us laugh and the way you smile. Please come back to the show as soon as possible also because the nothing without you and also because youre missed a lot. We all love you Chandu (sic)."

Replying to the fan, Prabhakar wrote, "Hello ekta...thanks for the love..well I m nt missing episodes intentionally...my character and my acting might not be working that's why they are not putting me in the episodes.. well lots of love and best wishes for you also..."

Well, this certainly clears the air on his absence from the episodes lately. However, we would request the makers to bring him back on the show as his character did have its own element and charm on stage which we all loved to see.