Here's good news for fans of Kapil Sharma. The comedian-actor is reportedly going to become a father soon. According to News18, Kapil's wife Ginni Chatrath is pregnant and his mother has shifted to Mumbai.

While neither Kapil or Ginni has made any official announcement, if the report turns out to be true, this will be the couple's first child after they tied the knot in December 2018.

Kapil and Ginni tied the knot in Jalandhar in the presence of their close friends and family. After the wedding, the newly-weds hosted two receptions, one in Amritsar and another in Mumbai. Both the events were star-studded affairs and saw the presence of many celebs from the Punjabi and Bollywood film industry. In February 2019, Kapil hosted another wedding reception in Delhi, which was graced by many prominent politicians and cricketers.

Recently, the 38-year-old comedian shared a fun fact about his wedding on his show The Kapil Sharma Show 2. Kapil revealed that he didn't know most of the guests who turned up at his wedding ceremony. He further said that there were about 5,000 guests but he hardly knew 40-50 people out of them, the Pinkvilla reported.

Kapil considers Ginni as his biggest fan and critic. In an interview with Hindustan Times, when he was asked if wife Ginni has a great sense of humour, the Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon actor said: "Yes. When I met her for the first time in college, I saw that her comic timing on stage was very good. She is my critic. She is also my biggest fan and laughs on almost all my jokes."

On the work front, Kapil's show The Kapil Sharma Show Season 2 has been receiving tremendous response from viewers across the globe and even topping the TRP charts. It also has Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, Kiku Sharda, Chandan Prabhakar and Sumona Chakravarti in pivotal roles.