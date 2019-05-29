During the promotion of Bharat on The Kapil Sharma Show, superstar Salman Khan has revealed that he was once punished for late payment of his school fees and made to stand outside the classroom.

Bharat is a period drama that is about an eight-year-old boy, who promises to his father to keep his family together. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the movie features Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani and Jackie Shroff in the lead roles. The movie is set to hit the screens on June 5 and the team is currently busy promoting the film.

As part of its promotion, the Bharat team shot a special episode for SET's comedy show The Kapil Sharma Show and this episode will be telecast over this weekend. Salman Khan will be seen making a grand entry on a bike on his popular song 'Slow Motion'. Later, he spoke about his films and personal life and also revealed an incident about his dear father Salim Khan happened during his school days.

When Kapil Sharma asked about one interesting memory from his childhood, Salman Khan broke into a giggle and narrated that he was made to stand outside his classroom after his father Salim Kumar did not pay his school fees. He also revealed that he was not aware of the reason for the punishment.

"I was very mischievous since childhood. When I was in the 4th standard, my teacher made me stand outside the classroom. When my father Salim Khan was passing from my school, he saw me standing outside the classroom and in frustration asked me what was I up to now? To which in fear, I told him that this time, even I didn't know the reason," Salman Khan told Kapil Sharma.

Salim Khan approached the Father to know the reason for the punishment for Salman Khan and learnt that his fees were overdue. He told the Father that it was not Salman's fault but his alone. He requested the Father to send Salman back to the classroom as he was ready to stand out and continue the punishment. One can only imagine how a star like him could be punished for late payment of fees.

An inquisitive Kapil Sharma then asked Salman if the Father of the school apologised to him to which he said, "Yes, the very next day when my father paid the fees, he apologised for his rude behaviour.

Salman will also make a cute revelation about his nephew, niece, grandson where he said that all of them have peed on him at one point or there other.