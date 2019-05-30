After airing back-to-back entertaining episodes recalling bits of trivia about prominent personalities of the industry, The Kapil Sharma Show has yet again managed to maintain its previous position in the TRP list.

The show saw some of the veteran celebrities sharing their entertaining stories during their interaction with Kapil Sharma and had even brought the crowd on their feet when they displayed their impeccable talent. The last two musical episodes with veteran singer Kumar Sanu and ace lyricist Sameer and the one and only Usha Uthup and the man with thousand voices Sudesh Bhosale were the most-watched drawing a massive viewership.

The Kapil Sharma Show, which had gained the third spot last week, has retained its position in this week as well with 2.2 points and has been sharing its seat with the kids dance reality show Super Dancer Chapter 3 which was at number 4 position last week.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Kumkum Bhagya and Kundali Bhagya have secured the number 2 spot with 2.6 points while Naagin 3 has taken the numero uno spot in this week's TRP list with 3.1 points. Last week Naagin 3 was at number 3 while Kasautii Zindagii Kay was at the number 1 position.

Kulfi has slipped one position down from 3 to landing at 4 after scoring 2.0 points while Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, which was at number 5 position, has managed to hold the spot and currently sharing with Tujhse Hai Raabta with 1.9 points.

Moreover, the upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show will now see Bharat stars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif delivering a heavy dose of entertainment with their electrifying presence which is expected to boost the TRP rating of the show even further.