Katrina Kaif is one actress who is considered to be one of the best in the industry in dancing. She recently took a jibe at Aditya Roy Kapur for not taking her advice during the shooting of a dance sequence for Fitoor.

Katrina on a candid chat show was asked to name a co-star who she thinks cannot match to her dancing skills. The actress first said, "I want to say all of them", and then went on to narrate how Aditya struggled while shooting for Pashmina song with her but he would not take advice from her.

"I love Adi, but I feel that he struggled a lot in the song. It was a difficult song and he wouldn't listen to me. If you are trying to pick me up, lift me up, swing me around and do some jumps too, then I am going to be able to give you some help. But if you don't want to listen on how to carry me, then what can be done," Katrina said on the show.

The Bharat actress was at her candid best on the show as when she was asked to name an actor who she cannot trust with a big secret, the diva instantly took the name of her ex-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor.

On the work front, Katrina is extremely excited about her forthcoming film Bharat that features Salman Khan opposite her. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the movie is set on the backdrop of India's independence.

Katrina will be seen playing the character of a dominating lady, who falls in love with Salman's character. It also features Disha Patani and Sunil Grover in key roles. Bharat is slated to be released on June 5.