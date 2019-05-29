One thing that you should know about Katrina Kaif is that she borrows stuffs from people and never returns. And you won't believe that Katrina once borrowed her stylist and friend Anaita Shroff Adajania's jeans and walked out wearing her jeans leaving her in underpants.

On Neha Dhupia's chat show BFFs with Vogue season 3, Anaita shared a story of how she was made to work in her underpants when she had gone to Katrina's house for fittings.

Recalling the incident, Anaita told Neha, "I have been at her (Katrina Kaif) house for fittings and she was like 'I like your jeans'. I have taken off my jeans and had doing the entire fitting in my underwear. And she has worn my jeans and next I walked out in them." And Katrina, who was sitting next to Anaita on the couch, was seen sarcastically nodding while her friend described what transpired that day.

In an attempt to defend herself, Katrina then said, "I am an anywhere shopper. Looking at you, I am shopping. So basically, I borrow for keeps."

Watch the video here:

So the next time you meet Katrina Kaif, just keep your eyes on your valuable stuffs because they might get vanished the next moment.