Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are on a promotional spree. From making appearances in reality shows to giving interviews both the stars are busy promoting their upcoming Eid release, Bharat.

And in one such recent interview with India Today, Salman and Katrina had a funny banter over dinner dates. Katrina was asked to name three personalities (living or dead), with whom she would like to plan a dinner outing and she replied, "Marilyn Monroe, Narendra Modi Ji and Condoleezza Rice." To this, Salman quipped, "Where does Salman Khan fit in this?"

Responding to Salman's question, Katrina said, "But who I have not had dinner with. But actually, I haven't had dinner with Salman Khan. He doesn't go out for dinners." Explaining the reason why he hasn't been on a dinner date with Katrina ever, Salman said, "Her dinner used to be at 6.30 in the evening, that used to be my lunch time."

In Bharat, Salman will be sporting five different looks, as the film chronicles the journey of a man named Bharat from the age of 17 to 60. Bharat also stars Jackie Shroff, Disha Patani and Sunil Grover in key roles. Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film is slated to release on June 5, 2019.

Recently, Salman spoke about the hard work he had to put in for the movie. The superstar said he had to work 10 times harder for Bharat than any other film that he had worked for earlier.

"You saw that in Sultan (2016), too. The amount of work that went into it is 10 times more than what I put in any other film. Because you need to lose weight to look a certain way and then you need to put on that weight. And all this always has to be done in a short span of time. Earlier, it was easier, but now, of course, it's tougher," Salman told Hindustan Times.

The superstar has also started shooting for the third installment in the Dabangg franchise, which is going to hit the theatres on December 20.