Salman Khan, who will be seen sporting multiple avatars in Bharat, spoke about the hard work he had to put in for the movie. The superstar said he had to work 10 times harder for Bharat than any other film that he had worked for earlier. Salman also said that the toughest part was losing weight for one avatar, and then again gaining some extra pounds for other character in the same film.

"You saw that in Sultan (2016), too. The amount of work that went into it is 10 times more than what I put in any other film. Because you need to lose weight to look a certain way and then you need to put on that weight. And all this always has to be done in a short span of time. Earlier, it was easier, but now, of course, it's tougher," Salman told Hindustan Times.

Salman will be seen playing roles of various age groups ranging from 27-year-old man to an old man in his 70s. "Right now, I am shooting for the third installment of the Dabangg franchise, which is a prequel. Then, Bharat is releasing, which is a journey from the age of nine to 27 to 35 to 45 to 70. So I am playing all those age groups in Bharat," he told the publication.

Even in Sultan, the actor was seen both losing and gaining weight for his character. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bharat features Katrina Kaif as the female lead.

The film's trailer had given a glimpse of all his varied avatars, and many opined that it will be a blockbuster. Although the storyline of the film has still been kept under cover, the movie has been set in the backdrop of post-independence era. Bharat is slated to be released on June 5.