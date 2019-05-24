While many fans wish to see Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif getting married one day, the actress has finally proposed the superstar for marriage. However, only in reel life.

A promotional video from the movie Bharat shows Katrina's character expressing love for Salman's character, and asking him to marry her.

It shows the gorgeous diva telling Salman that it is her age to get settled down, and she likes him. Then she goes on to ask him, "So when are you going to marry me?" This leaves the actor shocked, and he ends up coughing.

Director Ali Abbas Zafar himself shared the clip on social media, with a caption saying, "The proposal". It is being widely shared by fans, asking Salman the same question, "When are you getting married to Katrina?"

This promo dialogue is being highly liked by the fans, who cannot wait to watch the movie.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bharat also features Disha Patani along with Salman, Katrina and Sunil Grover. The superstar will be seen romancing both the actresses in the film.

Everything from the trailer to the songs have been going in favour of the movie. After the success of the trailer, the film's songs have also become chartbuster. There is a huge buzz around the film, and fans are expecting to see something new from their favourite actor this time.

Bharat will present Salman in various avatars and age groups. For a change, he will also be seen as a 70-year-old man in the movie. The film is set to be released on June 5.

Watch the interesting dialogue promo from Bharat: