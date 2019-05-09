Once upon a time in Bollywood, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif painted the town red with their romantic relationship. Yet again, the couple have given a glimpse into their fun and loving chemistry. And this time around, Katrina, like a wild romantic lover, stole a kiss from Salman's lips which left many aunties shocked and embarassed on screen.

Earlier, we had reported that Salman and Katrina would be getting married in Bharat and as the film's release is closing in, the makers have released a wedding song Aithey Aa giving couple goals to their admirers. Though the couple parted ways after four years of dating, Salman and Katrina still share a lovely relationship with each other that many would envy them.

In the song, Salman and Katrina can be seen trying to woo each other in their inimitable dance steps and flirtatious way ever. Towards the end, Katrina can be seen jumping into Salman's arms and steals a kiss from him in front of everyone present at the wedding.

In Bharat trailer, we can see Salman and Katrina walking down the aisle and taking their wedding vows in a church. It now remains to be seen how their love story will unfold as they will grow old together in Ali Abbas Zafar's directorial this Eid on June 5 in theatres.

Watch Aithey Aa song from Bharat featuring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif here.