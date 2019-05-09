Rumours have been making the rounds in Kannada media that Prem will be directing Salman Khan in his upcoming flick. Kiccha Sudeep, who is working with the Bollywood superstar in Dabangg 3, is reported to be funding the project in association with Jack Manju.

Now, Sudeep has come out to put an end to the rumours. On Twitter, he wrote, "Saw some news about manju n me producing a Salman starter n prem directing it,,, jus wanna clarify tat there is no truth to it... Let no sch news spread.. Prem jus visited me on set n left n it ends there. [sic]"

Kiccha Sudeep recently joined the shooting of his upcoming movie Dabangg 3. He plays a negative role, while Salman Khan enacts the lead. The Kannada superstar was visited by director Prem on the sets and later met the Bollywood star.

It possibly paved the way for the rumours which claimed that Prem narrated a story to Salman, who had approved the one-line story.

Salman Khan is gearing up for the release of Bharat, which will hit the screens for Eid 2019. Dabangg 3 will see the light of the day for Christmas after which he will be moving onto Kick 2.

Whereas Sudeep has completed the shooting of his upcoming film Pailwaan. He has also wrapped up his portion in Chiranjeevi's Telugu film Sye Raa Reddy. He will be seen in Malayalam film Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham and Anup Bhandari's Billa Ranga Bhasha.

Coming to Prem, he is set to launch Rakshita's sibling Abhishek Rao and the work is in progress on the project.