Katrina Kaif hasn't dated anyone ever since she went through a bitter breakup with Ranbir Kapoor in 2016 and Salman Khan in 2009. She recently declared on a chat show that she is still single and not dating anyone. Whether Katrina will be able to love anyone like she loved Salman and Ranbir in the past? This question always pops up whenever you talk about Katrina's love life. So when Katrina was put before a question about her marriage plans on Arbaaz Khan's chat show Pinched, this is how she replied.

"No clue," Katrina told Arbaaz when the host read out a cheezy line written by a social media user which says, "Who will bell the Kat?" When Arbaaz smirkingly prodded Katrina to reveal when she will get married after all, the actress said, "No clue, no clue. I mean I'm just taking one day at a time. Life is unpredictable. We don't know what happens."

Arbaaz immediately interjected Katrina and asked her if she does have marriage plans. Katrina said that she doesn't have any reason to get married, to which Arbaaz quickly elaborated his question and asked her if she follows any certain kinds of rules in life like other people who are pretty much sure that they won't get married in their lives ever.

To which, Katrina replied, "No, no. I have no way, this way or that way. I just try to be and take each day as it comes. If it happens, it happens. I do, as a person, believe in the institution of marriage and having kids. Yes, that I have."

Well, it will be interesting to see who Katrina would like to date in the days to come. And we are sure that her fans would be definitely rooting for India's most eligible bachelor, the one and only Salman Khan.