Is Salman Khan still angry with Priyanka Chopra for quitting his film Bharat? Although the actor's father had clarified last year that Salman Khan is not miffed with Priyanka Chopra for leaving his son's film just before the shooting began, it seems Salman Khan continues to mention her. In a Twitter Live interview with fans in which Salman Khan, his co-star Katrina Kaif and director Alia Abbas Zafar answered questions directly, Salman yet again mentioned Priyanka Chopra.

During the promotions of Bigg Boss in Goa in September 2018, Salman Khan had talked a lot about Priyanka Chopra quitting the film Bharat, and said that maybe she didn't want to work with him anymore, or maybe it was for her personal reasons. Priyanka Chopra had just got engaged to be married to American singer Nick Jonas then, and the two tied the know in December 2018.

So, the actress had a valid reason to quit the film. After a whirlwind romance with Nick Jonas, he proposed to her in July 2018 and she said yes. The two decided to get married the same year, and Priyanka Chopra had to adjust her professional commitments.

But it seems her leaving Bharat is something Salman Khan will never forget, especially since she had requested director Ali Abbas Zafar to star in the film. In the Twitter Live titled Team Bharat on Twitter, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif spoke about their roles in Bharat elaborately.

Fans wanted to know how difficult was it for both of them to play people from different eras. When Katrina Kaif revealed that she had only two months to prep for her role, without mentioning that it was because she had stepped into Priyanka Chopra's role, Salman Khan said that Priyanka Chopra could've given more time to the production house to find a replacement.

Katrina Kaif said about her role in Bharat, "I have worked extremely hard...", Salman Khan said, "Priyanka ne jyada time nahi diya humko" (Priyanka Chopra didn't give us enough time)." He added, "No, but seriously bohot hard work kiya hai Katrina ne... agar Priyanka humko thoda sa aur waqt de deti toh..." (Katrina has worked really hard...if only Priyanka could've given us more time).

