Sunil Grover has had a really good time shooting Bharat with Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. But at one point of time, Sunil got slapped so hard by Katrina after the former touched her that the sound echoed on the film sets.

There's a scene in Bharat wherein Sunil, who plays the character of Salman's onscreen childhood friend named Vilayayti, pokes a finger at Katrina, who plays Kumud aka Madam Sir, to check if she is there or not. Within a second, Katrina slaps Sunil and she kept her hand so heavy that cracked Salman instantly when they were shooting for the scene.

"Mere character ka naam Vilayayti hai.. Main ungli marke check karta hoon madam sir hai kya..Kumud thappad marti hai... Uske dauran meri hasi choot rahi thi..pehli baar thapad ka awaj jyaada aya to Salman sir hans pade zor se...bahot muskhil se shoot hua tha," Sunil Grover told Bollywood Hungama in an interview.

Working with Salman in Bharat was a dream come true for Sunil who has grown up watching his films. Sunil was jittery to play Salman's onscreen friend but the Dabangg Khan made him comfortable on the sets and then there was no looking back.

Salman and Katrina recently visited The Kapil Sharma Show sans Sunil who seems to be holding a grudge against Kapil Sharma because of their previous tussles.

While Sunil is all geared up to watch the audience reaction in theatres on June 5, Bharat is expected to take off to a flying start at the Indian box office.