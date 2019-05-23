Ali Abbas Zafar's directorial Bharat is near to its release and the film's lead actors - Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif - have finally shot for The Kapil Sharma Show to promote their upcoming film. But where is Salman's on-screen companion Sunil Grover?

Speculations had been doing the rounds of the industry that Sunil Grover may join his friend-turned-foe Kapil Sharma on his show to promote his film. Sunil had confirmed that Salman had suggested him to come back on the show considering their laugh riot chemistry but the comedian had said that the superstar didn't force him to be on the show.

As expected, Salman and Katrina graced The Kapil Sharma Show with their presence but Sunil Grover, once again, failed to show up for reasons that almost everyone can predict.

During his recent interaction with the media, Sunil had said that he doesn't even watch The Kapil Sharma Show adding that he does not watch shows which he does not feature in.

The ugly war between friends-turned-foes - Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover - is no secret to anyone. The two comedians fell apart after their infamous mid-air brawl in 2017 and they decided to go separate ways.

And it looks like Sunil is still holding a grudge against Kapil even when the latter had said in his earlier interviews that the show's doors are always open for Sunil whenever he wishes to come back.

Now it remains to be seen if Kapil would promote Sunil or not despite his absence on the show.